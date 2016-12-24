A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To Be Removed From 2017 Soulquarius Festival!

The 2017 Soulquarius Festival lineup has been announced artist such as Erykah Badu, DMX, The Pharcyde, Too Short, The Internet and Ja Rule will be hitting the stage.

R. Kelly was on the bill until a petition on change.org launched to move him.

The petition creator Jamie Thompson says:

“It’s this sort of nonchalance and casual embrace of abusers that rests at the fulcrum of rape culture, violence against women, and in this case, misogynoir.”“2017 is around the corner and many of us still have to look on in disgust as a proven predator, rapist, and serial abuser of young Black girls and women remains embraced in the world of music, Stop booking this man. Stop supporting this man.”

R Kelly hasn’t responded yet and is still expected to perform during the festival despite the 500 signatures that the petition has already received.

