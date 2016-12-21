WATCH: Delta Passenger Kicked Off Plane, Allegedly After Speaking Arabic

UPDATE: Dec. 21, 2016, 10:17 A.M. EST…

Youtube star Adam Saleh is keeping everyone updated after Delta (wrongfully?) removed him from a flight. It appears he ended up having to use another airline to get to NYC, where he will speak to his lawyer. See Adam’s tweets below:

We are still stuck at the airport and Delta has not given us any info. They keep telling us to wait. Please spread the word #BoycottDelta — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

UPDATE: Delta just brought the police to speak to us. — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

UPDATE: We're being security checked AGAIN right now. — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

UPDATE: were now on another flight with a different airline heading to NYC after being checked for 30 minutes. We land 5:50pm in NYC — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

UPDATE: were taking off right now and heading to our lawyer once in NYC. Any inquiries email: info@adamsalehworldwide.com — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

Thank you all so much for your support!! I appreciate every single one of you!!! Will talk when I land! Love xx — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

Delta Airlines is being exposed once again, this time by Youtube star Adam Saleh.

In a new video posted to his Facebook account, Adam claims he was asked to get off a plane after speaking Arabic on the phone. According to the online sensation, it made a few White people around him uncomfortable, so they cursed him out and complained. He was asked to leave.

As he walks down the aisle protesting to other passengers and recording the mayhem, you hear one person in the background scream “Bye!” with no remorse. A little over a week ago, a Black woman was literally dragged off a Delta flight after she failed to comply with proper boarding procedures.

But before then, we heard about the insulting and belligerent Trump supporter who got to enjoy his (last) Delta flight without interruption. Watch Adam’s video above and let us know what you think.