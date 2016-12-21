Gas Explosion on the West Side of Columbus

3 reads Leave a comment
Firefighters have responded to a gas explosion on the 2800 block of West Broad Street. The explosion has caused a second-alarm fire and at least one person has been reported injured.
NBC4i has reported that a construction crew hit a natural gas line and a nearby Domino’s Pizza oven sparked the source of the fire. Crews are responding to the situation and we will have updates as soon as possible.
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016
48 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016
1. Alan Thicke, 69Source:Getty 1 of 48
2. John Glenn, 95Source:Getty 2 of 48
3. Ron Glass, 71Source:Getty 3 of 48
4. Fidel Castro, 90Source:Getty 4 of 48
5. Edgar "Dooky" Chase Jr., 885 of 48
6. Colonel Abrams, 67Source:Getty 6 of 48
7. Florence Henderson, 82Source:Getty 7 of 48
8. Sharon Jones, 60Source:Getty 8 of 48
9. David Mancuso, 729 of 48
10. Gwen Ifill, 61Source:Getty 10 of 48
11. Leonard Cohen, 82Source:Getty 11 of 48
12. Rod Temperton, 66Source:Instagram 12 of 48
13. Gloria Naylor, 66Source:Instagram 13 of 48
14. Arnold Palmer, 87Source:Instagram, Getty 14 of 48
15. Shawty Lo, 40Source:Instagram 15 of 48
16. Nicole MilfieSource:Instagram 16 of 48
17. Gene Wilder, 83Source:Getty 17 of 48
18. George Curry, 69Source:Instagram 18 of 48
19. John McLaughlin, 89Source:Getty 19 of 48
20. Inez Kaiser, 98Source:Instagram 20 of 48
21. James Alan McPherson, 72Source:Instagram 21 of 48
22. Gary Marshall, 81Source:Getty 22 of 48
23. Jack Gravely, 72Source:Instagram 23 of 48
24. Bernie Worrell, 72Source:Getty 24 of 48
25. Christina Grimmie, 22Source:Getty 25 of 48
26. Muhammad Ali, 74Source:Getty 26 of 48
27. Morley Safer, 84Source:Getty 27 of 48
28. Prince, 57Source:Getty 28 of 48
29. David Gest, 62Source:Getty 29 of 48
30. Phife Dawg, 4530 of 48
31. Daryl Coley, 6031 of 48
32. Bob Adelman, 8532 of 48
33. Gil Hill, 8433 of 48
34. Tony Burton, 7834 of 48
35. Vanity, 5735 of 48
36. Maurice White, 7436 of 48
37. Abe Vigoda, 94Source:Getty 37 of 48
38. Natalie Cole, 65Source:Getty 38 of 48
39. David Bowie, 69Source:Getty 39 of 48
40. Nicholas Caldwell, 71Source:Getty 40 of 48
41. Monford "Monte" Merrill Irvin, 96Source:Getty 41 of 48
42. Glenn Frey, 67Source:Getty 42 of 48
43. Rene Angelil, 73Source:Getty 43 of 48
44. Craig Strickland, 29Source:Instagram 44 of 48
45. Robert Stigwood, 81Source:Getty 45 of 48
46. Otis Clay, 73Source:Getty 46 of 48
47. Dan Haggerty, 74Source:Getty 47 of 48
48. Alan Rickman, 69Source:Getty 48 of 48
comments – Add Yours