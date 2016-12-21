Gas Explosion on the West Side of Columbus

Photo by

Gas Explosion on the West Side of Columbus

Nia Noelle
Firefighters have responded to a gas explosion on the 2800 block of West Broad Street.  The explosion has caused a second-alarm fire and at least one person has been reported injured.

NBC4i has reported that a construction crew hit a natural gas line and a nearby Domino’s Pizza oven sparked the source of the fire.  Crews are responding to the situation and we will have updates as soon as possible.


