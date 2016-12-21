Entertainment
Kenny Lattimore On Why His Career Has Lasted So Long [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 days ago

So many singers have come and gone since Kenny Lattimore debuted in 1996, and he talked about some of the decisions early in his career that helped him go the distance.

Lattimore’s latest project in “A Kenny Lattimore Christmas,” and even though he is known for ballads and midtempo songs, this album is full of energy, yet delivers enough balance for those who like to hear Kenny sing slow songs.

Watch Kenny Lattimore reflect on his career and talk about what makes “A Kenny Lattimore Christmas” different from other holiday albums in this interview.

