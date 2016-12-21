Uncategorized
Leslie Odom Jr. Debuts Holiday Album, ‘Simply Christmas’

Grammy award winning singer Leslie Odom Jr. is following up his critically acclaimed Jazz album with a Christmas project that will take a new spin on a few holiday favorites.

Leslie talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about Simply Christmas and much more.

“I’m just starting in music so for anybody to give recognition and say we’re on the right track means more than anything. Music is where I’m feeling most creative and most free.”

Simpy Christmas is available everywhere. Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

