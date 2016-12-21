Leslie Odom Jr. Debuts Holiday Album, ‘Simply Christmas’

https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/122116leslie.mp3



Grammy award winning singer Leslie Odom Jr. is following up his critically acclaimed Jazz album with a Christmas project that will take a new spin on a few holiday favorites.

Leslie talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about Simply Christmas and much more.

“I’m just starting in music so for anybody to give recognition and say we’re on the right track means more than anything. Music is where I’m feeling most creative and most free.”

Simpy Christmas is available everywhere. Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

The Most Popular Music Documentaries 20 photos Launch gallery The Most Popular Music Documentaries 1. "Marley" (2012) 1 of 20 2. 'Public Enemy: It Takes a Nation - The First London Invasion Tour 1987' Source:PR 2 of 20 3. 2 Turntables and a Microphone: The Life and Death of Jam Master Jay Source:PR 3 of 20 4. 'Wu: The Story of the Wu-Tang Clan' Source:Twitter 4 of 20 5. Welcome To Death Row Source:PR 5 of 20 6. The Game: Documentary Source:PR 6 of 20 7. 'Jimi Hendrix' Source:PR 7 of 20 8. 'The Up In Smoke Tour' Source:PR 8 of 20 9. 'Chuck Berry Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll' Source:PR 9 of 20 10. 'Michael Jackson: Video Greatest Hits - HIStory' 10 of 20 11. 'Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest' Source:Twitter 11 of 20 12. 'Reincarnated' Source:PR 12 of 20 13. 'Biggie and Tupac' Source:Twitter 13 of 20 14. 'Bad 25' Source:PR 14 of 20 15. 'Life Is But A Dream' Source:PR 15 of 20 16. 'Made In America' Source:PR 16 of 20 17. 'Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap' 17 of 20 18. 'Tupac: The Ressurrection' Source:PR 18 of 20 19. 'Marley' Source:PR 19 of 20 20. 'This Is It' Source:PR 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading The Most Popular Music Documentaries The Most Popular Music Documentaries

(Photo Source: Courtesy)