Tommy Davidson’s New Show Makes Dreams Come True For Families

1 day ago

The Tom Joyner Morning Show
12/21/16- Funny man Tommy Davidson is providing a few families with trips of a lifetime all across the world. Find out more about Vacation Creation and learn about the exotic locations the show has allowed him to experience.

Tommy Davidson

