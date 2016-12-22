St. Vincent De Paul to Give Away Holiday Meals to Needy Families

St. Vincent De Paul is hosting a meal giveaway for families that are in need this holiday season.

The charity organization will be distributing meals that will hope to feed up 1,000 families in the tri-state area, with food like stuffing, macaroni and cheese, and coffee. They will also be giving away hams as well.

The meal giveaway is taking place at St. Vincent De Paul’s West End location, on 1125 Bank St.

