Cincy
Home > Cincy

St. Vincent De Paul to Give Away Holiday Meals to Needy Families

5 hours ago

Chad Ashmore
0 reads
Leave a comment

St. Vincent De Paul is hosting a meal giveaway for families that are in need this holiday season.

The charity organization will be distributing meals that will hope to feed up 1,000 families in the tri-state area, with food like stuffing, macaroni and cheese, and coffee. They will also be giving away hams as well.

The meal giveaway is taking place at St. Vincent De Paul’s West End location, on 1125 Bank St.

Breaking: Judge Declares Mistrial in Ray Tensing Case
Local Community Mourns Tragic Death of December James Lamb
Xavier Students Protest Racially Insensitive Social Media Posts

Empower Me Expo 2016

11 photos Launch gallery

Empower Me Expo 2016

Continue reading St. Vincent De Paul to Give Away Holiday Meals to Needy Families

Empower Me Expo 2016

oldschoolcincy_site_logo

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @oldSchoolCincy

JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

food , holidays , St. Vincent De Paul

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest