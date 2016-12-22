George Wallace Is Breaking All Of Tom’s Rules

https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/122216geore.mp3



12/22/16- When Tom is away, today’s special guest co-host gets out of line. Find out which topics George Wallace was determined to talk about and how Sherri Shepherd got in on the fun!

