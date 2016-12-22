Home

TOP OF THE MORNING: A Comedy Sandwhich Like No Other

12/22/16- Skip Murphy and Jacque Reid are together again on Sherri Shepherd running down the hottest news headlines, but you’ve got to click the link above to hear which legendary comedian joins the TJMS this morning!

 

TOP OF THE MORNING: A Comedy Sandwhich Like No Other

