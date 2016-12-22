President Obama Commutes Sentence of Local Man

President Obama commuted the sentences of 153 federal inmates on Monday, one of them being a Cincinnati man.

Fabian Roberson’s prison sentenced was shortened, and he could be released in 2018.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2008 on drug trafficking, cocaine, and weapons charges.

President Obama, has now commuted the sentences of 774 federal inmates, more than the previous 11 presidents combined.

