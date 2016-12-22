Mississippi Parishioner Arrested In Black Church Burning

Authorities in Mississippi arrested a churchgoer Wednesday in connection with the burning of a African-American church, where he is a member, that was spray-painted with “Vote Trump” in November, reported CBS News.
Andrew McClinton of Leland, Mississippi, faces one count of first-degree arson of a church, said Warren Strain, a spokesman for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, writes the news outlet:
McClinton was arrested in Greenville, where Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church was burned and vandalized Nov. 1, a week before the presidential election. It was not immediately clear whether McClinton is represented by an attorney.
An investigation continues, but a state official said authorities don’t believe politics was the reason for the fire.
“We do not believe it was politically motivated. There may have been some efforts to make it appear politically motivated,” Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, who is also the state fire marshal, told The Associated Press.
McClinton will make an initial court appearance Thursday in Greenville, Mississippi, reports ABC News.
SOURCE: CBS News, ABC News
SEE ALSO:
NEWS ROUNDUP: FBI Investigating Mississippi Black Church Arson…AND MORE
Donors Raise Over $200,000 For Historic Black Church Defaced By Vandals
20 Pictures That Show The Powerful Resilience Of Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church
20 photos Launch gallery
1. Mother Emanuel AME Church held its first service since the shooting death of nine African-American church members on June 17.
Source:Getty
1 of 20
2. People line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
2 of 20
3. Two children wait to enter the Emanuel AME Church June 21, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source:Getty
3 of 20
4. A member of the church is seen outside of Emanuel AME before its first service since the Charleston shooting.
Source:Getty
4 of 20
5. A Charleston County sheriff's deputy checks bags as people line up to enter for Sunday service at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
5 of 20
6. Gloria Moore watches the church as parishioners take their seats at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
6 of 20
7. A woman prays as she attends the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
7 of 20
8. People pray and listen to the Sunday service outside of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source:Getty
8 of 20
9. Parishioners sit at Emanuel AME Church four days after a mass shooting that claimed the lives of its pastor and eight others.
Source:Getty
9 of 20
10. The Rev. Norvel Goff, right, prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney.
Source:Getty
10 of 20
11. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, R-S.C., embraces U.S. Sen Tim Scott, R-S.C., at Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
11 of 20
12. A parishioner prays at the empty seat of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at the Emanuel AME Church.
Source:Getty
12 of 20
13. The congregation departs following Sunday services at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
Source:Getty
13 of 20
14. A family is seen leaving Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services.
Source:Getty
14 of 20
15. People embrace as they depart the Emanuel AME Church following Sunday services.
Source:Getty
15 of 20
16. Church members comfort one another after Emanuel's first service since the Charleston shooting.
16 of 20
17. Church members comfort one another outside of Emanuel.
Source:Alex Colby
17 of 20
18. A mother and son surround a memorial for the nine church members killed during the Charleston shooting.
Source:Alex Colby
18 of 20
19. Charleston natives comfort each other during the church's first service since the shooting on June 17.
Source:Alex Colby
19 of 20
20. Activist DeRay McKesson is seen outside of Emanuel AME church.
Source:Alex Colby
20 of 20