The Ultimate Cosmetic Comeback: Selena MAC Line to Make a Return

Even though she’s been gone for over two decades, Latin singer Selena Quintanilla is still a force to be known and her fans make sure the world knows it. The initial release of the MAC x Selena Collection last year led to a sold-out line in minutes, making it one of the hottest beauty products of 2016.

Well, MAC is making sure to follow through with the line’s success by restocking the products named after the late Latin singer. The company’s website will sell the MAC Selena products in the United States and Canada, on Wednesday December 28th, then will make them available in stores the following day. The only product that will not be included in the new re-stock is the liquid eye-liner in Boot Black.

The following stores will also have restocked MAC x Selena products available: Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Ave, Macy’s, Dillard, Hudson Bay Company, Belk and Bloomingdale’s. For fair distribution and to keep up with the high demand, there will be limitations on how many products can be purchased; shoppers can buy up to 3 sku’s per product in stores and are limited to 2 sku’s for online purchases.

This launch is no joke. If you don’t want to miss out on grabbing some products from this coveted collection, you may want to mark your calendars for December 28th and 29th with your line-waiting skills in tow.

