5 Top Fashion Trends Of 2016

Davita Galloway

For better or for worst, 2016 is drawing to an end and with it, the good, the bad and the ‘OMG, I must have it.’ What an incredible and expressive year for fashion! Was it all worth going ‘gaga’ over? Nope, absolutely not! Trends like flash tattoos and septum piercings deserved nothing more than a swift ‘bye bye darling,’ while others like kitten heels and emoji clothing warranted the same behavior as if someone uttered the name of ‘he who isn’t to be mentioned’—a gasp! (And, honestly, if you were caught wearing these items out, in the real world, and not in the comfort of your home, you haven’t any real friends.) But I digress. All kinds of delicious fashion revealed itself this year like velvet renderings, bomber jackets, slip dresses and vintage fit denim. Below, see what else made its grand entrance (in some cases, re-entry) in 2016… aka the top trends of 2016.

Admittedly, a personal fave, this all-season item comes in a variety of ‘yes, pleases’ to suit any situation. A great transition piece, it can be dressed up or down and everyone’s favorite Kardashian had a field day with this garment.

The influx of tour merchandise erupted beyond concert venues this year. Thanks to Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo merchandise and Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour gear, the trend light beamed early in the year and only grew from there. There were even sightings of Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner creating their own merch despite a tour, they did not have.

We know that fashion has a way of repeating itself and this accessory had a bountiful bounce back! From classic black to lace, velvet, diamonds, nameplates and DIY options, this must-have came in every fabric, color and width this year. Nice!

The nod to nostalgia was real this year—from original Tommy Jeans logos to classic television series attire. Sweatshirts, tees and hoodies got the old school treatment and I even spotted a few local chicas serving ‘swanked out flyness’ thanks to Jimi Thompson of Think Color.

Generally speaking, flats had a dope year! Rihanna’s creepers were/are a win! Fur slides are still fantastic! And, classic sneakers like Adidas and Asics had amazing colorways this year! Loafers, however, prevailed as the top contender because they were: 1) embraced by both men and women and, 2) came in a variety of goodness! Don’t believe me, just watch…

Davita Galloway is a creative, blogger, entrepreneur, editor, talk show host and designer who can be found here and there but is mostly visible at www.SincerelySwat.com.

