’16 And Pregnant’ Star Valerie Fairman Found Dead At 23

16 and Pregnant star Valerie Fairman has passed away from a suspected overdose. She was just 23 years old.
TMZ reports: Valerie’s mom tells us she was at a friend’s home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania Wednesday when the friend repeatedly called for Valerie, who was in the bathroom, but she did not come out. We’re told the friend broke down the door and found her unresponsive.
The coroner is conducting toxicology tests to determine the exact cause of death but we’re told it appears to be an OD.
The site reports that just last week Valerie was “busted for resisting arrest and providing false ID to law enforcement. She attempted to run from cops, who subdued her.” Valerie’s mom is currently taking care of her seven-year-old daughter, beautiful little Nevaeh. May she rest in peace.
SOURCE: TMZ
Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016
1. Gwen Ifill, a titan in the industry of journalism, died from uterine cancer on November 21. She was 61.
2. Rapper Shawty Lo died in a fiery Atlanta car crash on the morning of Sept. 21.
3. Sportscaster John Saunders passed away suddenly at the age of 61 on Aug. 10. The details surrounding his passing are still unclear.
4. Actor Gene Wilder, best known for his role in ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’ died on Aug. 29 from Alzheimer’s disease.
5. Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali passed away on June 3 after a 32-year battle with Parkinson’s.
6. Actor Anton Yelchin, best known for his role as Chekov in ‘Star Wars,’ passed away minutes after a June 19 car accident.
7. Actor Ron Lester died on Aug. 4 of kidney failure. He was best known for his role in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’
8. ‘The Voice’ star Christina Grimmie was shot dead at 22 years old by a man who opened fire on her while she signed autographs.
9. Legendary singer Prince tragically died from an accidental prescription drug overdose on April 21. He was 57-years-old.
10. WWF wrestler and actress Chyna died from an accidental overdose of Valium and Ambien on April 20. She was 45 years old.
11. ‘Blood, Sweat, & Heels’ reality star Daisy Lewellyn died from a rare form of liver cancer on April 8.
12. Singer Denise Matthews, aka Vanity, died from kidney failure at the age of 57 on Feb. 15. She was Prince’s protegée and ex-girlfriend.
13. Singer Maurice White passed away on Feb. 3 after battling Parkinson’s disease. He was the founder of R&B group Earth, Wind, & Fire.
14. Rock star David Bowie died on Jan. 10 after battling cancer for 18 months. He was 69.
15. A Tribe Called Quest rapper Phife Dawg passed away on March 22 due to complications from diabetes. He was 45 years old.
