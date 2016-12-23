Home

Little Known Black History Fact: Sonequa Martin-Green

21 mins ago

D.L. Chandler
Fans of the long-running Star Trek franchise will be witness to a new era next year. A new spin-off series, Star Trek: Discovery, features a historic first as Sonequa Martin-Green will become the first Black female lead character of the show.

Mrs. Martin-Green will be familiar to fans of AMC’s zombie apocalypse smash hit, The Walking Dead as she plays the tough-as-nails Sasha. For Star Trek: Discovery, she’ll be playing a lieutenant commander of the starship. Typically, the show makes the captain of the series the main protagonist, but in this incarnation, the second-in-command will play that role.

Martin-Green’s character has not been publicly named, but showrunner Bryan Fuller said in past interviews that he wanted to cast more women of color. He was inspired to build the show around a Black woman by former astronaut Mae Jemison and former Star Trek alumnus Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Uhura on the TV series.

Walking Dead fans shouldn’t fret as Martin-Green will remain on the show. Star Trek: Discovery makes its debut in May 2017 on CBS All Access, the network’s streaming service.

