Nick Cannon Spending Holidays In The Hospital After Lupus Flareup

If you follow Nick Cannon on social media, you may want to send him some encouraging messages. Cannon is spending the holidays in a California hospital after a lupus flareup.

People.com reports:

“For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been,” he wrote to his fans. “And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas.”

“All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior,” he continued.

He told PEOPLE at the time that the kidney disease was a result of an “ autoimmune disease that [doctors] found in my system,” and his blood clots were directly connected to his kidney infection.

“It’s a lot of stuff,” Cannon said, “but it’s all in order now.”

When asked by PEOPLE if his condition was hereditary, he said, “They kind of say [my] autoimmune [disease] is – like a lupus type of thing, but no one else in my family has it.”

