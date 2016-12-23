Cincy
Kenyon Martin Blasts Former NBA Coach about His New Book

20 hours ago

Chad Ashmore
Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets - Game Four

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty

Former University of Cincinnati basketball player Kenyon Martin is having some choice words with his former NBA coach.

The former Bearcat and NBA player took to Twitter, this week, to respond to some comments ex-Denver Nuggets coach George Karl made in his book, Furious George. According to the New York Post, Karl wrote,

“Kenyon (Martin) and Carmelo carried two big burdens: all that money and no father to show them how to act like a man”.

It was reportedly that excerpt that made Kenyon go to his Twitter. Saying…..

Martin played for the Denver Nuggets, under George Karl, from 2004-2011.

