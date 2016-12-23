Kenyon Martin Blasts Former NBA Coach about His New Book

Former University of Cincinnati basketball player Kenyon Martin is having some choice words with his former NBA coach.
The former Bearcat and NBA player took to Twitter, this week, to respond to some comments ex-Denver Nuggets coach George Karl made in his book, Furious George. According to the New York Post, Karl wrote,
“Kenyon (Martin) and Carmelo carried two big burdens: all that money and no father to show them how to act like a man”.
It was reportedly that excerpt that made Kenyon go to his Twitter. Saying…..
Martin played for the Denver Nuggets, under George Karl, from 2004-2011.
President Obama Commutes Sentence of Local Man
Breaking: Judge Declares Mistrial in Ray Tensing Case
Local Community Mourns Tragic Death of December James Lamb
Empower Me Expo 2016
Empower Me Expo 2016
1. 146948396707371 of 11
2. 146948445614062 of 11
3. 146948446456183 of 11
4. 146948447039184 of 11
5. 146948447642555 of 11
6. 146948455542226 of 11
7. 146948458465027 of 11
8. 146948462432498 of 11
9. 146948466488129 of 11
10. 1469484714536710 of 11
11. Empower Me Expo 201611 of 11
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @oldSchoolCincy
JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE