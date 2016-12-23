Home

Nashville’s Genma Holmes Returns As Mrs. Clause

22 hours ago

The Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment

jacquereidgenmaholmes


 

12/23/16- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Genma Holmes, the Nashville woman who dresses up as Mrs. Clause during the holidays to visit shelters and military bases to spread cheer.

“The wave of babies that I started with 20 years ago are now bringing their kids to take pictures with me. Each September through December I see 2500 members go back to Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. It’s not just men, it’s women. I meet a lot of Dads who are pretty overwhelmed this time of year,” Holmes said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Genma Holmes , Jacque Reid

Also On Old School 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Nashville’s Genma Holmes Returns As Mrs. Clause

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest