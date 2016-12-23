Nashville’s Genma Holmes Returns As Mrs. Clause

https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/122316jr.mp3



12/23/16- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Genma Holmes, the Nashville woman who dresses up as Mrs. Clause during the holidays to visit shelters and military bases to spread cheer.

“The wave of babies that I started with 20 years ago are now bringing their kids to take pictures with me. Each September through December I see 2500 members go back to Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. It’s not just men, it’s women. I meet a lot of Dads who are pretty overwhelmed this time of year,” Holmes said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

