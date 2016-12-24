OMG! Oprah Reveals How Many Pounds She’s Lost On Weight Watchers

The media mogul Oprah shows off her new body in Weigh Watchers new company ad.

Oprah loves bread and she is still losing weigh. August 2015 she joined the company now at 62 she’s not just looking better but she’s feeling better than ever.

“Since I started Weight Watchers, I’ve lost over 40 pounds,” she said. “I can honestly tell you, I struggle no more.”

See the complete ad:

