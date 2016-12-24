Phaedra Parks To Pay $100k In Divorce Restitution

Seems like things are finally winding down for Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida regarding their divorce. The couple broke up in 2014 after five years of marriage due to his, at the time, impending money laundering case that’s since been settled with an 8-year prison sentence.

Two years of court appearances and drama, and now the couple are officially divorced and going their separate ways— but not before splitting assets and paying restitution.

As reported by The Jasmine Brand:

The order states Phaedra will have primary custody of their 2 kids. She agreed to pay $100k towards Apollo’s criminal restitution fine. The two will share legal custody once he is released from prison and he will be awarded visitation. Both parties already divided their own personal property including their checking and saving accounts.

Apollo was ordered to 8 years in prison along with paying $1,948,314.85 in restitution for his crimes. The judge ordered Phaedra to also use her best efforts to confer with Apollo while he is incarcerated. Apollo was ordered to not use any illegal drugs within the kid’s primary residence state and also prohibited from consuming alcohol while with the children.

Parks allegedly brings in over $75k a month, so in the scheme of things, this pay-out to get out of this marriage and move on is miniscule. Meanwhile, Nida is engaged to a woman named Sherien Almufti, who is allegedly a Pennsylvania-based realtor and property manager. She’s set to make an appearance on RHOA this season.

And with that, cheers to new beginnings for both Phaedra and Apollo in the new year.

RELATED STORIES:

Apollo Nida Got Engaged In Jail & His New Fiancée Will Be On ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks Loves Apollo Nida Too Much To Divorce Him During His 8 Year Prison Sentence

Phaedra Parks Covers Rolling Out Magazine, Continues The Southern Belle Shtick

Also On Old School 100.3: