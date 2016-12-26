George Michael Dies At 53

30 reads Leave a comment
George Michael, former member of the British pop duo Wham!, has passed away on Sunday.
According to the BBC, the former singer “passed away peacefully” from heart failure inside his England home.
While with Wham!, Michael was known for hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go” and “Carless Whisper”. He later went solo, and had chart-topping hits like “Father Figure” and “Freedom”.
Michael was 53 years old.
