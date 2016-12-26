Cincy
Home > Cincy

Bengals Lose to Texans By A Field Goal

1 day ago

Chad Ashmore
5 reads
Leave a comment
Wild Card Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

Source: Scott Halleran / Getty

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock missed a game-winning 43-yard field goal, that caused Cincinnati to fall short of beating Houston, 10-12.

Andy Dalton went 28/41, and passed for 268 yards which included a short pass to Brandon LaFell where he ran 86 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Texans answered with a 24 yard touchdown of their own, that eventually gave the Bengals the win.

Cincinnati plays at home, this Sunday, against Baltimore. The game is at one, and will be broadcasted in CBS.

Highlights

Kenyon Martin Blasts Former NBA Coach about His New BookPresident Obama Commutes Sentence of Local Man
Breaking: Judge Declares Mistrial in Ray Tensing Case

Empower Me Expo 2016

11 photos Launch gallery

Empower Me Expo 2016

Continue reading Bengals Lose to Texans By A Field Goal

Empower Me Expo 2016

oldschoolcincy_site_logo

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM – @oldSchoolCincy

JOIN THE OFFICIAL OLD SCHOOL CINCY FACEBOOK FAN PAGE

Bengals , Texans

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest