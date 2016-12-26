Bengals Lose to Texans By A Field Goal

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock missed a game-winning 43-yard field goal, that caused Cincinnati to fall short of beating Houston, 10-12.
Andy Dalton went 28/41, and passed for 268 yards which included a short pass to Brandon LaFell where he ran 86 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Texans answered with a 24 yard touchdown of their own, that eventually gave the Bengals the win.
Cincinnati plays at home, this Sunday, against Baltimore. The game is at one, and will be broadcasted in CBS.
