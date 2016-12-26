WATCH: Trump & White Supremacists Speak Same Language, Scholar Says

NewsOne Staff

In a recent interview, Chip Berlet, a writer and activist who has studied White supremacy for 40 years, told Pro-Publica he sees chilling parallels between the groups and President-elect Donald Trump.

“Even before the election I was saying that the rhetoric used by Trump was going to cause violence before and after the election,” he tells the nonprofit investigative news site. “That was easy to predict. It’s sociology 101. If you scapegoat a group from a high public place for long enough it’s inevitable that some people will act out on that belief and say, ‘If they’re so evil and they’re out to destroy America, why don’t we get them before they get us.‘”

