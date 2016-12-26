WATCH: Trump & White Supremacists Speak Same Language, Scholar Says

In a recent interview, Chip Berlet, a writer and activist who has studied White supremacy for 40 years, told Pro-Publica he sees chilling parallels between the groups and President-elect Donald Trump.
“Even before the election I was saying that the rhetoric used by Trump was going to cause violence before and after the election,” he tells the nonprofit investigative news site. “That was easy to predict. It’s sociology 101. If you scapegoat a group from a high public place for long enough it’s inevitable that some people will act out on that belief and say, ‘If they’re so evil and they’re out to destroy America, why don’t we get them before they get us.‘”
Watch the video above to hear his chilling warning.
SOURCE: Pro-Publica | VIDEO CREDIT: Getty Images, NewsOne Now
SEE ALSO:
Homegrown Terror: The Most Dangerous Religious Extremists Hail From North & South Carolina – Not Syria
13 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]
13 photos Launch gallery
1. The D.C. Sniper
Source:Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Getty Images
1 of 13
2. Virginia Tech Shooting (2007)
Source:Carol Guzy/The Washington Post/Getty Images
2 of 13
3. Pittsburgh Police Shootings (2009)
Source:Ross Mantle/Getty Images
3 of 13
4. Gabrielle Giffords Shooting (2011)
Source:Pima County Sheriff's Forensic Unit via Getty Images
4 of 13
5. Aurora Movie Theatre Shooting (2012)
Source:RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images
5 of 13
6. Wisconsin Sikh Temple Shooting (2012)
Source:Darren Hauck
6 of 13
7. Washington Navy Yard Shooting (2013)
Source:Fort Worth Police Department via Getty Images
7 of 13
8. Blooming Grove Police Shooting (2014)
Source:Pike County Correctional Facility via Getty Images
8 of 13
9. Overland Park Jewish Community Center Shooting (2014)
Source:David Eulitt-Pool/Getty Images
9 of 13
10. Las Vegas Police Ambush (2014)
Source:Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images
10 of 13
11. Umpqua Community College Shooting (2015)
Source:Scott Olson/Getty Images
11 of 13
12. Charleston Church Shooting (2015)
Source:Charleston County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images
12 of 13
13. Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood Shooting (2015)
Source:Andy Cross-Pool/Getty Images
13 of 13