Comedian Ricky Harris Dead at 54

2016 isn’t done with us yet…. it’s reared is ugly head and taken another celebrity. This time comedian and actor Ricky Harris.

Harris landed his first movie role in Poetic Justice in 1993 but many of you would recognize his hilarious character Saul-T-Nutz from various skits featured on albums from Snoop Dogg to Tha Dogg Pound. Harris also appeared in many televisions series like The Game, The Tracy Morgan Show, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami, Moesha, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. and CSI: NY to name a few.

Harris reportedly suffered a heart attack December 26th