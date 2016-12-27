Versace, Versace: Does This Fashion House Have A “Code” For Black Customers?

“D410” is allegedly the code that was used to describe the presence of a Black person, which is also the code for all black shirts in Versace stores. The man also claims that he had to make management aware that he was also African-American; apparently they were not aware.
The former employee, who is suing the company after being terminated, states in the lawsuit that after revealing his race to management, they refused to give him rest breaks and was told two weeks later that he was being fired because he lacked style.
Versace has denied all allegations and plans to request dismissal of the lawsuit.
29. It’s unwind-time. How about a warm bath and our Body Oil to seal in moisture? Shop our profile link.
Source:Instagram
29 of 35
30. When in doubt: Velvet Matte Lip Pencil.
Source:Instagram
30 of 35
31. Nars Concealer (Café, Cacao, and Dark Coffee)
Source:Instagram
31 of 35
32. Lano Lips Ointment
Source:Instagram
32 of 35
33. . CoverGirl #truNAKED Jewels Palette
Source:Instagram
33 of 35
34. Boom! Toothy Tabs
Source:Instagram
34 of 35
35. L'Occitane Rebalancing Black Soap
Source:Instagram
35 of 35
Continue reading FAB FINDS: Top 35 Beauty Products of 2016
FAB FINDS: Top 35 Beauty Products of 2016
It's that time of year again, beauties: out with the old and in with the new! You probably have products that have dried up, or just don't suit you anymore. <a href="http://hellobeautiful.com/2916356/when-to-throw-out-makeup/">It's time to toss those out</a> and restock with fresh new products for your new look in the new year. Here are 35 great options to choose from