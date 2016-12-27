Versace, Versace: Does This Fashion House Have A “Code” For Black Customers?

According to a former employee of the fashion empire, a code is used among managers and co-workers to alert that a Black person has entered the store.

“D410” is allegedly the code that was used to describe the presence of a Black person, which is also the code for all black shirts in Versace stores. The man also claims that he had to make management aware that he was also African-American; apparently they were not aware.

The former employee, who is suing the company after being terminated, states in the lawsuit that after revealing his race to management, they refused to give him rest breaks and was told two weeks later that he was being fired because he lacked style.

Versace has denied all allegations and plans to request dismissal of the lawsuit.

