Star Wars Princess Carrie Fisher Dead at 60

2016 isn’t isn’t letting down with yet another celebrity death this time Carrie Fisher made famous as the beloved Princess Leia from “Star Wars.”
Fisher suffered a massive heart attack just before Christmas while on a flight from London to LAX. A passenger came to her rescue performing CPR before landing and was quickly transported to UCLA Medical Center where she stayed in intensive care until her passing.
Fisher was recently in the news because of her new book “The Princess Diarist” where we learned that she had an affair with Harrison Ford while filming “Star Wars” the movie. Later in her career Fisher appeared in several movies “The Blues Brothers”, “When Harrie Met Sally” and “Charlie’s Angles” to name a few.
