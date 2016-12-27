State Farm Ad Receives Major Backlash For Featuring This Couple…

5 reads Leave a comment
Just when you thought we’ve progressed enough as a nation to see the issue with racism, something always knocks us back down to the chilling, prejudiced reality.
The Internet is going crazy over the latest State Farm ad, which shows a Black man giving a wedding ring to a White woman. The ad prompted viewers to protect their wedding jewelry with State Farm insurance, but people weren’t talking about insurance protection after viewing the viral commercial.
Racist Twitter users went in on the stock photo used by State Farm, saying things like:
Although some users went so far as to threaten to boycott the agency over the photo, there were also people who supported the message of the pic:
The controversial photo was posted on December 21st and already has over 7.5K retweets and likes.
