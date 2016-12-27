Home

The Matchmaking Duo Offer Tips To Finding Love In 2017

10 hours ago

The Tom Joyner Morning Show
12/27/16- Looking for love in 2017? Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with the Matchmaking Duo, Tana Gilmore and Kelli Fisher to discuss what women and men can do to change their relationship status in the new year.

“We came up with four A’s to help women find love. Attitude, Analyze, Appearance and be Approachable.”

Jacque Reid , Kelli Fisher , Tana Gilmore

