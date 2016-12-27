The Matchmaking Duo Offer Tips To Finding Love In 2017

https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/122716jr.mp3



12/27/16- Looking for love in 2017? Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with the Matchmaking Duo, Tana Gilmore and Kelli Fisher to discuss what women and men can do to change their relationship status in the new year.

“We came up with four A’s to help women find love. Attitude, Analyze, Appearance and be Approachable.”

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Also On Old School 100.3: