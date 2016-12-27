Police Union Demands Amazon Pull ‘Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter’ Shirts For Sale

The Fraternal Order of Police requested the removal of the shirts after Walmart discontinued sales last week.

The largest police union in the United States has requested Amazon discontinue the sale of “Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter” shirts they’ve deemed “offensive,” according to The Independent.

Fraternal Order of Police President Chuck Canterbury wrote an open letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos asking the online retailer to stop selling the “Bulletproof” shirt along with several other slogans (such as “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot”) specific to the Black Lives Matter movement, Reuters reports. FOP’s executive director James Pasco maintains the shirts promote “new assertiveness of some violence prone individuals to take action directly against police.”

Neither Amazon nor leaders from Black Lives Matter have released official statements regarding the FOP’s request.

“Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter” shirts were already pulled from sale on Walmart’s website last week after the FOP lobbied for their removal. Walmart acquiesced and said some customers expressed similar concerns.

Glenn Morelli, owner of Connecticut-based merchandiser Old Glory––the third-party vendor selling the shirts through Walmart and Amazon––said in an interview with CNN he has already decided to remove the merchandise from his site.

“It wasn’t a big seller at all,” he said. “The Blue Lives Matter sells more than the Black Lives Matter or bulletproof shirts combined. We don’t like to offend anybody.”

SOURCE: ReutersThe IndependentCNN

