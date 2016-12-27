NEWS ROUNDUP: Obama Says He Could Have Won Third Term…AND MORE

NewsOne Staff

Over the Christmas weekend, Chicago witnessed numerous deadly gang-related incidents. According to police officials, there were 27 shootings that left 12 individuals dead and 48 others wounded. “The violence primarily occurred in areas with historical gang conflicts on the South and West sides of the City,” said Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson on Monday. “We now know that the majority of these shootings and homicides were targeted attacks by gangs against potential rival gang members and groups who were at holiday gatherings. They were targeted knowing fully well that individuals would be at the homes of family and friends celebrating the holidays. This was followed by several acts of retaliation.” According to law enforcement officials, there have been 3,495 shootings and 753 homicides in Chicago between January 1 and Dec 25. Read more.

During a recent interview with his former senior adviser David Axelrod on “The Axe Files” podcast, President Obama said if he was eligible for a third term, he would win. “I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” he said. “I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one.” Once President-elect Donald Trump got wind of President Obama’s remarks, he took to Twitter to respond. “President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.,” he posted. Read more.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari says his army has made major progress towards getting rid of the Boko Haram extremist group. On Saturday, he praised the country’s army for “finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at Camp Zero.” Camp Zero, which is located in the Sambisa Forest, was one of Boko Haram’s core camps. Some of the girls kidnapped from a Chibok school by the militant group in 2014 are believed to be in the Sambisa Forest. The Nigerian troops are still searching for them. “Further efforts should be intensified to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity. May God be with them,” said President Buhari. There are nearly 200 girls still missing. Read more.

Tragedy struck a small Pennsylvania neighborhood just days before Christmas after a young couple and their infant were all found dead in their home. According to reports, the bodies of Jason Chambers, 27, Chelsea Cardaro, 19, and their five-month-old child Summer Chambers were discovered at their house in Johnstown. Police officials say Chambers and Cardaro both died of heroin overdoses. Their child passed away in her bassinet about four days later due to starvation and dehydration. A family friend found their bodies and alerted authorities. “It was hard going in there and being the one to see them like that,” said their friend. “They cared for their daughter. For two flawed people, they did their best to hold it together.” Read more.

Gymnast Simone Biles had nothing short of an amazing year. After becoming the first U.S. gymnast to win four gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics, the Associated Press has named Biles Female Athlete of the Year. She garnered 31 out of 59 votes. She edged out other athletes that included tennis star Serena Williams, swimmer Katie Ledecky, and basketball phenom Breanna Stewart. “I want girls to really enjoy gymnastics. You’ve got to have fun out there. And it’s a way to be strong and empowered for young girls, which I think is so important,” said Biles during an interview. Read more.

