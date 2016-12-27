Uncategorized
Signature Hairstyles From Classic Black Films Are Recreated With Modern Inspiration

2 days ago

How would Bernadette from Waiting to Exhale look today with the classic cut she sported in the iconic movie? What about Janet Jackson’s box braids in Poetic Justice? Well, Mayvenn Hair recently made a must-see video where some of the most iconic black hairstyles from our favorite movies were recreated.

Mayvenn Hair

Source: Mayvenn / Mayvenn Hair


As Bernadette, ready to cut up and burn up!

Mayvenn Hair

Source: Mayvenn / Mayvenn Hair


Ready to pop off as Cleo!

Seeing the video brings a lot of fun flashbacks, like Vanessa Bell Calloway’s look as Prince Hakeem’s girlfriend from the classic comedy, Coming to America. The video also makes a tribute to Queen Latifah as Cleo from Set it Off and Halle Berry in BAPS.

Mayvenn Hair

Source: Mayvenn / Mayvenn Hair


Black women never fail to bring it when it comes to hairstyles that define, make a statement and set serious trends!

Make sure you check out Mayvenn’s video and be inspired to recreate some of these throwback styles for your next look!

It's that time of year again, beauties: out with the old and in with the new! You probably have products that have dried up, or just don't suit you anymore. <a href="http://hellobeautiful.com/2916356/when-to-throw-out-makeup/">It's time to toss those out</a> and restock with fresh new products for your new look in the new year. Here are 35 great options to choose from    

 

