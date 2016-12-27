Signature Hairstyles From Classic Black Films Are Recreated With Modern Inspiration

How would Bernadette from Waiting to Exhale look today with the classic cut she sported in the iconic movie? What about Janet Jackson’s box braids in Poetic Justice? Well, Mayvenn Hair recently made a must-see video where some of the most iconic black hairstyles from our favorite movies were recreated.

As Bernadette, ready to cut up and burn up!

Ready to pop off as Cleo!

Seeing the video brings a lot of fun flashbacks, like Vanessa Bell Calloway’s look as Prince Hakeem’s girlfriend from the classic comedy, Coming to America. The video also makes a tribute to Queen Latifah as Cleo from Set it Off and Halle Berry in BAPS.

Black women never fail to bring it when it comes to hairstyles that define, make a statement and set serious trends!

Make sure you check out Mayvenn’s video and be inspired to recreate some of these throwback styles for your next look!

