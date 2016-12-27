Jazzy Jumpsuits: Who Styled This Saint Laurent Sequin Look The Best?

Beauties, one jumpsuit can be worn in multiple ways and we show you how to look fashionable and stylish in this one-piece ensemble. As a versatile piece, it was no surprise to see three celebs, sporting the same piece in entirely different ways.

This sequin jumpsuit is a design from Saint Laurent Autumn Winter 2016 collection and showed at Paris Fashion Week. It was paired with a boxy blazer with satin lapels and styled with wide gold cuffs and a serious smokey cat eye.

The ensemble caught the eye of, andwho all wore it on entirely different occasions. Taylor first wore the jumpsuit to the 2016 iHeart Radio Awards and paired the look with a patent belt and peep toe booties.

Remy Ma then debuted the jumpsuit in a Paper Magazine editorial . She paired the look with an avant garde,white button down blouse andglasses. This look is so funky and fashionable!

Kylie Jenner spent Christmas or ‘Krismas’ at Kris’ Jenner’s house, who had a huge party. The 19-year-old wore the Saint Laurent jumpsuit as is, with a pair of one strap black heels.

Sequins are perfect for the holiday season and jumpsuits are great for elongating ones body while accentuating curves.

Beauties, who rocked the look best? Take our poll, below!

