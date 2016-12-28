Tiny Files For Divorce From T.I.

TMZ is reporting that Tiny has filled for divorce from T.I. after filing earlier this month in Georgia. The couple have been going through it for a while and things reportedly got worse in October after a picture surfaced of Tiny at Mariah Carey’s birthday party with his “nemesis” Floyd Mayweather. T.I. and Floyd have had beef for years and were even caught on video fighting on the Las Vegas strip.

The couple have been married since 2010 and recently had their third child together. They have a blended family of seven children and have been sharing their lives on VH1’s reality show “The Family Hustle” for fie years.