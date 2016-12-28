If Allowed To Run For A Third Term, President Obama Confident He Would Have Won 2016 Election

Oh, how we wish he could’ve run for a third term as well.
It’s been almost two months since the 2016 presidential election and the majority of us are still trying to forget the outcome. Unfortunately for the foreseeable future we are stuck with one Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t bask in the glow of the last eight years under President Obama” target=”_blank”>President Obama. Apparently, President Obama also knows just how much Americans love him, as he has recently shared some thoughts about the 2016 election if he were allowed to run.
Can you imagine how much better the general attitude in America would be right now if President Obama had the ability to run for a third presidential term? While we know that legally it’s not possible, President Obama still believes that he could have easily won another term in The White House if he were allowed to. Surely fellow party members and fans of the president would definitely agree with his statement.
As reported by The Grio, President Obama went into detail regarding his ability to secure a third term as president if he could have run against Donald Trump. The president stated while being interviewed by David Axelrod, “I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it.”
President Obama also spoke highly of the campaign that Hillary Clinton ran, saying that she “performed wonderfully under really tough circumstances,” though he still feels they did not campaign hard enough.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump couldn’t wait to respond to President Obama claims and took to Twitter to give his unsolicited opinion.
Trump’s response to Obama’s claims of winning third term:
President Obama campaigned hard (and personally) in the very important swing states, and lost.The voters wanted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Chelsea Clinton, President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, President Bill Clinton, investment banker, co-founder of the hedge fund Eaglevale Partners, Marc Mezvinsky, First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama and singer-songwriter, actor, Jon Bon Jovi on stage during Hillary Clinton holds Get Out The Vote Rally with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi at Independence Hall on November 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)