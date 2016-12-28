QUEEN LATIFAH MERCEDES STOLEN IN GAS STATION ROBBERY

The Queens car was stolen –

The incident went down days before Xmas in Atlanta. Latifah’s security guard took her 2015 Mercedes S63 to a gas station. As he stood by the tank and was getting gas – a BMW pulled up and the next thing he knew someone jumped inside, started the ignition and took off.

Latifah, who was not in the car, was especially worried about a contract that was inside a Tumi bag that was tucked away in the truck.

Source TMZ

