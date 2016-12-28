Features
This Man Takes Petty To Another Level When It Comes To Trump Supporters

It's so wrong, but...

22 hours ago

Donald Trump Local Headquarters

Source: Al Drago / Getty


With all the madness happening in the country, it’s usually good to relieve some stress with a petty moment.

One Bernie Sanders supporter did his shady duty this week by leaving a female motorist stuck in the snow because she’s a Donald Trump fan. Ohio man Troy Brown says he was going to stop to help the woman, but then saw her Trump bumper sticker. So instead, he just drove past and took pictures.

Brown took to Facebook to boast about the incident, captioning an image of her car: “I was going to help her but she has a #Trump sticker on her car #CallYoPresident.” 

After receiving major backlash about his post, Brown stated he does not support, “Trump supporters, rapists, trafficking, or murderers. I believe in peace and harmony. Trump didn’t display that.”

Touché, Mr. Brown.

SOURCE: The Grio 

