https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/122816lavell.mp3



Comedian and actor Lavell Crawford is performing December 29th at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. Before he takes the stage he talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about how his family spent their Christmas with…Shaquille O’Neal?

(Photo Source: Courtesy)