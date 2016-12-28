Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Did Shawn Wayans Gets Roasted By Rev. Al Sharpton?

24 hours ago

The Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment

ShawnWayanscourtesy


 


 


 

Comedian, Actor and Producer Shawn Wayans co-hosts the Tom Joyner Morning Show ahead of his special NYE  Ft. Lauderdale Improv performance December 29th-31st. Find out what happens when the funny man gets roasted by Rev. Al Sharpton. Also find out just how much he and the crew loved the late George Michael. Listen above!

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family

20 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family

Continue reading Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family

Celebrity Siblings: Talent Runs in the Family


Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

 

Shawn Wayans

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest