Did Shawn Wayans Gets Roasted By Rev. Al Sharpton?

https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/122816sharpton.mp3



https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/122816shawn.mp3



https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/122816shawn1.mp3



Comedian, Actor and Producer Shawn Wayans co-hosts the Tom Joyner Morning Show ahead of his special NYE Ft. Lauderdale Improv performance December 29th-31st. Find out what happens when the funny man gets roasted by Rev. Al Sharpton. Also find out just how much he and the crew loved the late George Michael. Listen above!

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

