Forbes Names Rihanna Fifth Highest-Paid Musician In The World

Measuring all pre-taxed income from June 2015 to June 2016, Forbes has released their annual world’s highest paid musician list and the top five may surprise you.

Coming in at number five is Rihanna. The Barbados beauty brought in a reported $75M with the bulk of her earning stemming from endorsements with Dior, Puma, Samsung and Stance.

Madonna ($76.5M), Adele ($80.5M), One Direction ($110M) and Taylor Swift ($170M) round out the top five.

Surprisingly, Beyonce came in at #17 with $54M (most of her income came from the sold out Formation World Tour where she made about $5M per show. The dates of the tour were outside of Forbes’ scoring period) and husband Jay Z at #18 with $53.5M.

(Photo Source: AP)