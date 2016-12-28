Forbes Names Rihanna Fifth Highest-Paid Musician In The World

0 reads Leave a comment
Measuring all pre-taxed income from June 2015 to June 2016, Forbes has released their annual world’s highest paid musician list and the top five may surprise you.
Coming in at number five is Rihanna. The Barbados beauty brought in a reported $75M with the bulk of her earning stemming from endorsements with Dior, Puma, Samsung and Stance.
Madonna ($76.5M), Adele ($80.5M), One Direction ($110M) and Taylor Swift ($170M) round out the top five.
Surprisingly, Beyonce came in at #17 with $54M (most of her income came from the sold out Formation World Tour where she made about $5M per show. The dates of the tour were outside of Forbes’ scoring period) and husband Jay Z at #18 with $53.5M.
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Stars That Came From Wealthy Families!
14 photos Launch gallery
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Stars That Came From Wealthy Families!
1. Angela SimmonsSource:Angela Simmons Instagram 1 of 14
2. Jermaine DupriSource:Instagram 2 of 14
3. LMFAOSource:PR Photos 3 of 14
4. CassieSource:Instagram 4 of 14
5. RomeoSource:PR Photos 5 of 14
6. Jaden SmithSource:Twitter 6 of 14
7. Robin ThickeSource:AP 7 of 14
8. Anderson CooperSource:AP 8 of 14
9. Sanaa LathanSource:Instagram 9 of 14
10. Nicole RichieSource:PR Photos 10 of 14
11. Tony GoldwynSource:PR Photos 11 of 14
12. Miley CyrusSource:Instagram 12 of 14
13. Rashida JonesSource:Instagram 13 of 14
14. Jordin SparksSource:AP 14 of 14
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: AP)
comments – Add Yours