Rev. Al Sharpton’s Biggest Lessons Of 2016

1 day ago

The Tom Joyner Morning Show
12/28/16- Rev. Al Sharpton talks to the TJMS about the biggest lessons of 2016 and the lows that we faced this year.

“We learned that if we do our best we can make a difference. When I look at when President Obama, in his last year, was able to add a million jobs. We were able to push some police reforms through. We’ve marched on the Academy Awards. When we stood up, sometimes we won, sometimes we lost,” Sharpton said.

