Rev. Al Sharpton’s Biggest Lessons Of 2016

https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/122816sharpton.mp3



12/28/16- Rev. Al Sharpton talks to the TJMS about the biggest lessons of 2016 and the lows that we faced this year.

“We learned that if we do our best we can make a difference. When I look at when President Obama, in his last year, was able to add a million jobs. We were able to push some police reforms through. We’ve marched on the Academy Awards. When we stood up, sometimes we won, sometimes we lost,” Sharpton said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Also On Old School 100.3: