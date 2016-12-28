Lance Gross Holiday Card Reignites Colorism Debate

Lance Gross, one of Black Hollywood’s most promising young actors, was dragged on social media Tuesday after an “inside joke” went awry.
Over the holiday weekend, Gross, his wife Rebecca, and a group of friends took their annual Christmas trip to Big Bear, California. Controversy erupted over Gross’s collage of the annual adventure.
“We’ve Been doing the same joke for years…#insidejoke,” Gross wrote under the post.
In one of the photos, a dark-skinned single Black woman is seen holding herself awkwardly and gazing to the side while surrounded by several happy lighter-skinned couples.
Social media did not hesitate to strike out at the offensive and ubiquitous single, dark-skinned Black woman trope.
Hopefully, Gross will take the time to reflect on why his post triggered intense conversations and explore the impact of colorism on communities of color around the globe.
