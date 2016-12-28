Lance Gross Holiday Card Reignites Colorism Debate

Lance Gross, one of Black Hollywood’s most promising young actors, was dragged on social media Tuesday after an “inside joke” went awry.

Over the holiday weekend, Gross, his wife Rebecca, and a group of friends took their annual Christmas trip to Big Bear, California. Controversy erupted over Gross’s collage of the annual adventure.

“We’ve Been doing the same joke for years…#insidejoke,” Gross wrote under the post.

In one of the photos, a dark-skinned single Black woman is seen holding herself awkwardly and gazing to the side while surrounded by several happy lighter-skinned couples.

Social media did not hesitate to strike out at the offensive and ubiquitous single, dark-skinned Black woman trope.

It was totally irresponsible of Lance Gross and everyone else involved in the photos to do this. Colorism runs rampant in our community. — i'm not blue who dat (@uwantaqua) December 28, 2016

Wow at that Lance Gross couples pic. How out of touch with reality is everyone in that pic on a scale of one to horrible publicity? — Nereyda (@TwittaHoney) December 28, 2016

Hopefully, Gross will take the time to reflect on why his post triggered intense conversations and explore the impact of colorism on communities of color around the globe.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

The Skin She’s In: On The Beautiful Brownness of Michelle

Lil Kim’s Selfies Dredge Up Colorism Debate