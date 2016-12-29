Joseline Hernandez Gives Birth to Stevie J’s Baby

Congrats are in order for Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J.  Joseline gave birth to a baby girl and named her Bonnie Bella.

Joseline announced her labor via Twitter


And yes she referred to her baby as a hoe….

Joseline then took to Instagram Live to give her fans more insight to her labor and delivery


We are guessing we won’t get to see Bonnie Bella until Love and Hip Hop comes back on.



