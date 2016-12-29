Home

Jacque Reid Nails Corey Holcomb Impersonation

1 day ago

The Tom Joyner Morning Show
Jacque_Reid_Headshot

 


12/29/16- In the battle of the funny, Jacque Reid and Corey Holcomb go head to head and their impersonations of each other are spot on. Who knew? Listen to the funny above!

 

 

Jacque Reid

