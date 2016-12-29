TOP OF THE MORNING: Breaking Up Just In Time For NYE

BlackAmericaWeb.com

https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/122916top.mp3



12/29/16- Skip Murphy, Jacque Reid and comedian Corey Holcomb are filling in for Tom and Sybil this Thursday morning. You’ve got to hear why the funny man says this is the perfect time to break up before the new year. Listen above!

Also On Old School 100.3: