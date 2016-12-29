Serena Williams is Engaged!

Serena Williams is Engaged!

Nia Noelle
Serena Williams has been hiding a secret…. a serious relationship!  But it’s no secret anymore because her fiancé has announcement their engagement!

Well who is the lucky guy?  It’s Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Williams posted a poem on Reddit letting us in on the good news.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage awaited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own “charming”. Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. This time he made it not by chance. But by choice. Down on one knee. He said 4 words. And r/isaidyes

Congrats to the happy couple!  Can’t wait to see what Serena wears at her wedding

 

