Little Known Black History Fact , ricky harris

D.L. Chandler

Ricky Harris and his 20-year plus career had its shares of ups and downs, but the comedian and actor’s comic timing was a notable fixture on the small and big screen. Harris passed away this week at the age of 54, rocking the entertainment world and those who worked alongside him.

Harris was born January 26, 1962 in Long Beach, Calif. A childhood friend of rapper Snoop Dogg, the pair were close growing up and even sang in the same local church choir together. Over the years as Snoop’s career grew, Harris found work as a voice character on skits that appeared on the rapper’s albums.

But it was Harris’ role in 1993’s Poetic Justice opposite Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur that served as his biggest break at the time. Harris held other bit roles in movies and television, most notably a recurring role on the sitcoms Moesha and Everybody Hates Chris. Harris also worked as a stand-up comedian at different intervals.

According to IMDB, Harris has two projects pending release for next year and he starred in a small role in the People V. OJ Simpson television series. Harris, whose cause of death was just released, suffered a heart attack.

He was 54.

