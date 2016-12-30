Home

Kiki Wants A White Man Like Serena Williams

7 hours ago

The Tom Joyner Morning Show
12/30/16- Comedian Benji Brown and his sidekick Kiki are performing at the Arlington Improv this weekend, but before they take the stage they talk to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about Serena’s new man, getting a sponsor and much more.

Benji Brown

