Kiki Wants A White Man Like Serena Williams

https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/123016benjibrown.mp3



12/30/16- Comedian Benji Brown and his sidekick Kiki are performing at the Arlington Improv this weekend, but before they take the stage they talk to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about Serena’s new man, getting a sponsor and much more.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

