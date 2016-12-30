Home

SERIOUSLY IGNORANT NEWS: A Dumb Scammer

7 hours ago

The Tom Joyner Morning Show
damonwilliams


 

12/30/16- Senior Chief Correspondent News Damon Williams reports on a friend of his that tried to scam him out of money using his own credit card.  Listen above!

