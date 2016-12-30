Dr. Faith Brown Wants To Help You Keep Your New Years Resolutions

https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/123016jr.mp3



12/30/16- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Counseling Psychologist Dr. Faith Brown to talk about how to stick with your New Years Resolutions.

“About 25% fall short because they do not allow themselves enough time to create a new behavioral pattern. It takes time. Anytime we wan to import new behavior, it takes time to become a natural part of our behavior,” Dr. Brown said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

