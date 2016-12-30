Home

Dr. Faith Brown Wants To Help You Keep Your New Years Resolutions

7 hours ago

The Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

JacqueReidHeadshot


 

12/30/16- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Counseling Psychologist Dr. Faith Brown to talk about how to stick with your New Years Resolutions.

“About 25% fall short because they do not allow themselves enough time to create a new behavioral pattern. It takes time. Anytime we wan to import new behavior, it takes time to become a natural part of our behavior,” Dr. Brown said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

 

Jacque Reid

Also On Old School 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Dr. Faith Brown Wants To Help You Keep Your New Years Resolutions

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest