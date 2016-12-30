TOP OF THE MORNING: A Big Ol Thang…Of Money

BlackAmericaWeb.com

https://ioneblackamericaweb.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/123016top.mp3



12/30/16- It’s the last show of 2016 and Skip Murphy, Jacque Reid and Damon Williams are ending things off with a bang! Get the latest on Serena Williams’ engagement and why Damon says her fiance better have a big ol…bank account. Listen to the funny and find out the TJMS crew is mourning the loss of a popular party staple.

