TOP OF THE MORNING: A Big Ol Thang…Of Money

12 hours ago

tjms_skipmurphy.jpg


 

12/30/16- It’s the last show of 2016 and Skip Murphy, Jacque Reid and Damon Williams are ending things off with a bang! Get the latest on Serena Williams’ engagement and why Damon says her fiance better have a big ol…bank account. Listen to the funny and find out the TJMS crew is mourning the loss of a popular party staple.

 

Damon Williams , Jacque Reid , skip murphy

